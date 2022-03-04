Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Raymond James

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HLMN has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.79.

HLMN traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,805. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $94,895,000. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $64,967,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $37,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

