Hilton Food Group’s (HFG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($14.09) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

HFG opened at GBX 1,024 ($13.74) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60. The stock has a market cap of £910.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66. Hilton Food Group has a twelve month low of GBX 986 ($13.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,298 ($17.42). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,084.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,129.23.

In other news, insider Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.52), for a total value of £504,000 ($676,237.76).

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

