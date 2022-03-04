Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Raised to GBX 850 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 830 ($11.14) to GBX 850 ($11.40) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HSX. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 970 ($13.01) to GBX 1,045 ($14.02) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.22) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,027 ($13.78) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 890 ($11.94) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 983.67 ($13.20).

LON:HSX traded down GBX 57.60 ($0.77) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 832.20 ($11.17). The stock had a trading volume of 556,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,477. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 932.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 892.06. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 763.60 ($10.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,002 ($13.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Hiscox’s payout ratio is presently -2.20%.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

