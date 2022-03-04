Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.60. 742,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,179,480. The firm has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

