Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 0.9% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $447,625.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,334 shares of company stock worth $25,564,584. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.38.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.78. 70,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,235. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

