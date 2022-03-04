Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Sells 150 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $7.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.44 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

