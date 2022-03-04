hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.43

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.44. hopTo shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 12,490 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.07.

About hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

hopTo, Inc engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions and others.

