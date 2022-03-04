hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.43

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.44. hopTo shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 12,490 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.07.
About hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on hopTo (HPTO)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for hopTo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hopTo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.