Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 82.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $19.08.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,450 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance (Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.