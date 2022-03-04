Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) PT Raised to $28.00

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TWNK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,774,000 after purchasing an additional 247,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,615,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,341,000 after purchasing an additional 161,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 50,173 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 104.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $14,575,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

