Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hotel Chocolat Group stock remained flat at $$5.35 during trading hours on Friday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

