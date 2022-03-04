Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hotel Chocolat Group stock remained flat at $$5.35 during trading hours on Friday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26.
Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hotel Chocolat Group (HCHOF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.