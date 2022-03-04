HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 830 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in HubSpot were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 500.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,883 shares of company stock worth $15,955,515 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $759.96.

HUBS stock opened at $499.59 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.16 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $517.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $660.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

