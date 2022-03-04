Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $435,000 in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,001,000 after buying an additional 463,338 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in CommScope by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,415,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,457,000 after buying an additional 937,547 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,745,000 after buying an additional 1,179,689 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its stake in CommScope by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after buying an additional 1,644,898 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CommScope by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,958,000 after buying an additional 444,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Derrick A. Roman acquired 7,500 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates acquired 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

COMM stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

