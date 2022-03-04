Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 80,000 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 22.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 24,332 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 70.8% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 39,662 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,126,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,508,000 after buying an additional 114,458 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 108.8% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 17,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 411.54%. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.