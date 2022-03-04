Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $24.12. Humana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $24.000-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $440.15. The company had a trading volume of 18,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,662. The business’s 50-day moving average is $416.72 and its 200-day moving average is $424.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $483.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Humana by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.