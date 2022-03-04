Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target Raised to GBX 330 at Barclays

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 330 ($4.43) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.62) to GBX 280 ($3.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.29) to GBX 200 ($2.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.29) to GBX 200 ($2.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 257 ($3.45).

Shares of Hunting stock opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.96) on Thursday. Hunting has a 12-month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 297 ($3.98). The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of £363.69 million and a PE ratio of -8.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 216.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 196.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.22%.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

