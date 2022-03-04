Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) CAO Nicolas G. Schuck Sells 1,028 Shares

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HII traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.00. 607,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,944. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

