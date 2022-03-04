HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $333.50

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 333.50 ($4.47) and last traded at GBX 338 ($4.54), with a volume of 38282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.96).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 439.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 494.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

About HUTCHMED (LON:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.