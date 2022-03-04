Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.12% from the company’s current price.

HYFM has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $71.53.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the third quarter worth $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 126.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

