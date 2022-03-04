Hydropothecary (CVE:THCX) Stock Price Up 6.6%

The Hydropothecary Corporation (CVE:THCX – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.30. 5,381,444 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 2,350,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.30.
Hydropothecary Company Profile (CVE:THCX)
Further Reading
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hydropothecary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydropothecary and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.