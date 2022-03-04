Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HYLN. Barclays cut shares of Hyliion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

HYLN stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $688.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyliion will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward E. Olkkola bought 6,100 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,621 shares of company stock worth $136,031. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

