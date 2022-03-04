ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Hits $3.92 on Top Exchanges

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00042050 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.52 or 0.06529877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,239.80 or 1.00270517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00044532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00048035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002843 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

