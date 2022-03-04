ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

ICUI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

ICUI opened at $240.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.17. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $183.39 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 0.49.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 282.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 103.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 40.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

