Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.01. Identiv posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ INVE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $15.45. 21,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,995. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a market cap of $343.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.00 and a beta of 1.65. Identiv has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

In other news, Director Gary Kremen sold 22,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $424,558.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.