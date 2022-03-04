Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Identiv updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of INVE stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. 16,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,995. Identiv has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.33 million, a P/E ratio of 386.00 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Identiv news, Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $223,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Identiv by 612.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 37,084 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Identiv by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Identiv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Identiv by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

