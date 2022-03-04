iExec RLC One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.48 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. One iExec RLC coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00004569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $149.19 million and $11.48 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00103771 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

