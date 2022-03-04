IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 569 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.31. 157,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,460. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $240.46 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.96 and a 200 day moving average of $272.77.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.