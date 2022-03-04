IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,957 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 557.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.19. 59,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,967. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.82 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.08.

