IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.4% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $19,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.42. 127,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,986,327. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

