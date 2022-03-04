IFP Advisors Inc Sells 194 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 716.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 279,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.98. The company had a trading volume of 19,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,796. The stock has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.13. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

