IMI (LON:IMI) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,070 ($27.77) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.76) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($28.85) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.76) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($22.14).

Get IMI alerts:

IMI opened at GBX 1,375 ($18.45) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,633.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,706.67. IMI has a twelve month low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,878 ($25.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. IMI’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In other news, insider Caroline Dowling acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,433 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £18,629 ($24,995.30). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,327 shares of company stock worth $1,908,458.

IMI Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.