Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Separately, Colliers Securities cut shares of Immersion from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $5.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. Immersion has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $179.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Immersion had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immersion will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Singer purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $237,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $65,368.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,735 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 937,629 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,698,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 754,286 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 12,442.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 537,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 532,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 139.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 395,920 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the third quarter worth $2,609,000. 45.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

