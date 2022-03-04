Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 220,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,638,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32.

Get Immix Biopharma alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 9.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immix Biopharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering Tissue Specific Therapeutics (TM) targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases. Immix Biopharma Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.