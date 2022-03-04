IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Update

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 102.5% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IMPACT Silver stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 115,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,787. IMPACT Silver has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

