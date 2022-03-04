Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.70.

PI stock opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. Impinj has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 2.32.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $413,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $54,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,052. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2,395.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,597,000 after purchasing an additional 980,464 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,585,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 386,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,257,000 after purchasing an additional 235,142 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,295,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Impinj by 2,528.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 124,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

