Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

PI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $64.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $54,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,374,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,012 shares of company stock worth $4,857,052 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 6.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after acquiring an additional 50,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2,395.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,597,000 after acquiring an additional 980,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Impinj by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after buying an additional 114,274 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

