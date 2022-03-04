Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IFNY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.36. 7,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,596. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. Infinity Energy Resources has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Infinity Energy Resources alerts:

About Infinity Energy Resources (Get Rating)

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on hydrocarbon reserves of Perlas and Tyra concession blocks offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.