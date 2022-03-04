Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IFNY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.36. 7,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,596. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. Infinity Energy Resources has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.89.
About Infinity Energy Resources (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinity Energy Resources (IFNY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.