Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,445 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.09% of Ingevity worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGVT. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ingevity by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ingevity by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Ingevity by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

NGVT stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.83. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

