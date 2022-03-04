Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMAY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 29.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

BMAY opened at $31.77 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28.

