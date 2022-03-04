Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Gap Down to $18.68

Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.68, but opened at $18.10. Innoviva shares last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 3,458 shares trading hands.
INVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.
The company has a quick ratio of 75.82, a current ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.42.
In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,614,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,008,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,399,000 after acquiring an additional 164,032 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 356,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 837,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 98,804 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Innoviva by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)
Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.
