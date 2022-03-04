Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Gap Down to $18.68

Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.68, but opened at $18.10. Innoviva shares last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 3,458 shares trading hands.

INVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 75.82, a current ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.42.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a net margin of 67.84% and a return on equity of 56.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,614,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,008,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,399,000 after acquiring an additional 164,032 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 356,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 837,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 98,804 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Innoviva by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

