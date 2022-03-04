Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of IHT stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 million, a PE ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 0.10. Innsuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $14.77.
