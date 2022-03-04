InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, an increase of 292.0% from the January 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPOOF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 354,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,480. The company has a market capitalization of $222.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.25.

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

