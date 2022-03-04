Insider Buying: Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Insider Acquires 14,000 Shares of Stock

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Rating) insider Susan (Sue) Clayton purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £58,100 ($77,955.19).

LON HLCL opened at GBX 397.50 ($5.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 425.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 444.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £486.24 million and a PE ratio of 9.74. Helical plc has a one year low of GBX 372.50 ($5.00) and a one year high of GBX 513 ($6.88).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Helical from GBX 475 ($6.37) to GBX 520 ($6.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.98) price target on shares of Helical in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

