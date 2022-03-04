Insider Buying: Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) insider Mark Bridgeman acquired 15,000 shares of Law Debenture stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 747 ($10.02) per share, for a total transaction of £112,050 ($150,342.14).

LWDB traded down GBX 29 ($0.39) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 741 ($9.94). 462,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,039. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 804.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 786.41. The firm has a market cap of £919.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. Law Debenture Co. has a 1 year low of GBX 696 ($9.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 834.32 ($11.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.38 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $6.88. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

