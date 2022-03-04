Insider Buying: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Director Purchases 29,000 Shares of Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Jones bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ NDLS opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.55.
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.
