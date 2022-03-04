Insider Buying: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Director Purchases 29,000 Shares of Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Jones bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 364,564 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,124,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 101,827 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,015,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

