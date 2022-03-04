Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Director Sells $217,020.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $217,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $111.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 2.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $120.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.68 and a 200-day moving average of $110.70.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

