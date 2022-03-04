Insider Selling: Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE ALLY opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 97.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.
Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.