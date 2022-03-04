Insider Selling: Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE ALLY opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 97.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

