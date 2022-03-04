Insider Selling: Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) SVP Sells $62,280.00 in Stock

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $1.67 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

About Aprea Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.