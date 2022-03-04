Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells 6,660 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $795,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ANET traded down $2.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $122.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.