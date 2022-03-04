Insider Selling: Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Director Sells 230,000 Shares of Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $24,784,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BG traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $108.32. 2,065,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.53. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $109.83.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Bunge by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bunge by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,768,000 after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bunge by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Bunge by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bunge by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

