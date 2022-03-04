Insider Selling: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP Sells $17,184.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP Teri Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $17,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Teri Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Teri Robinson sold 2,861 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $34,332.00.

CPSS stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.73. The firm has a market cap of $243.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

